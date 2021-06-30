Two arrested for false records

The Pea Ridge Police Department investigated two incidents of forgery and tampering with a public record regarding public community service through the Pea Ridge District Court. The following information are summaries of the events that led to two arrests.

On April 14, 2021, the Pea Ridge Police Department received information that Dianna Bush, 49, of Gravette had submitted a document to the Pea Ridge Court indicating that she had completed court-ordered community service in the months of March and April. The document indicated that she had completed court-ordered community service at a local Goodwill Store. After a follow-up investigation, it was determined that Goodwill Stores maintained a company policy not allowing community service to be conducted at any of their facilities across the country due to the covid-19 pandemic. Investigators also determined that the sheet that was turned in indicating completed community service was authored by Bush. This determination was made based upon Bush's handwriting on the form and, in comparison, to other documents that she had produced in the past.

On April 27, 2021, Pea Ridge Police learned of a second incident involving someone submitting falsified documents to the Pea Ridge District Court claiming they had completed court-ordered community service. Jesse Jouett, 33, of Pea Ridge submitted documents that he had completed court-ordered community service at a local Goodwill. Based upon the previous information, Jouett was interviewed concerning the received document. He admitted to submitting a falsified document and admitted to not completing the court-ordered community service.

As a result of both investigations, Bush and Jouett were arrested and criminally charged in connection with forgery and tampering with a public record. Both charges are felonies, and both individuals will face a court date in the Benton County Circuit Court. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Pea Ridge Police Department would like to take the time to encourage everyone who is sentenced in any court of law to adhere to the court's decision pertaining to sentencing and to do the right thing, said Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer. "We also encourage other courts to verify their community service records to ensure others are not exploiting the criminal justice system."