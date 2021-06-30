Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 26

Thursday, July 1, 1971

The Pea Ridge Graphic received a plaque from the National Newspaper Association when the Graphic was judged among the top three newspapers in the nation in the Freedom of Information category. Earle Jines, publisher of the Graphic, received the award in Rochester, N.Y.

Miss Dawn Winter, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Alan Winter; Miss Linda Swinney, daughter of Mrs. W.E. Swinney and the late Mr. Swinney; and Miss Martha Dean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Dean entered the Miss Pea Ridge pageant.

Pea Ridge Postmaster Stanley Buttry announced that the local post office will join every post office in the country in celebrating the inauguration of the new U.S. Postal Service July 1.

Pea Ridge Volunteer firemen will sponsor a chicken barbecue on July 10, the final day of the Pea Ridge Community Fair, announced Fire Chief Harold Hurd. Chicken halves will be sold for 75 cents each.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 26

Wednesday, July 1, 1981

Bill Sisco has manned the nerve center for fire, police and ambulance calls for 15 years or more from the living room of the Siscos at the Sisco Funeral Home. A solution involving the moving of the base radio station to the home of city marshal Loyd Pifer was reached by the Pea Ridge City Council Monday.

The School Board raised graduation requirements and requirements for honor graduates, called for two teacher evaluations per year and discussed evaluation procedures for principals and the superintendent.

In an hours-long tour of the campus beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Pea Ridge School Board members and several others observed peeling paint, broken desks and other equipment, long-missing screws, rows and rows of twisted locker doors, damaged plumbing, torn and soiled shades in many classrooms, poor lighting, critical space shortages ... and problems caused by architectural and landscaping blunders. They also saw examples of some teachers' efforts to brighten a corner, cover cardboard storage boxes with colorful paper, resourceful use of severely limited space and efforts at conservation of materials and equipment, often at their own expense.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 26

Thursday, June 27, 1991

Virgia Hazelton and Shelby Knapp, the co-chairman of the 42nd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair, said booths are still available for the fair which will open July 10.

The Pea Ridge School Board hired Michael Mason of Springdale to be the principal of the Pea Ridge Elementary School. Mason and his wife, Karen, have been serving as missionaries in France for the past nine years.

A returned Desert Storm veteran, 1st Lt. Steven L. Webb, 29, son of former Pea Ridge resident Dean Webb, visited his grandmother, Wanda Webb recently.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 26

Wednesday, June 27, 2001

Pea Ridge National Military Park superintendent John Scott announced that the park will celebrate the opening of the remodeled visitor center with a three-day Open House June 29, 30 and July 1.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Frank Rizzio announced a program of pre-planning and fire safety inspections has begun in Pea Ridge.

Nine young ladies will vie for Junior Miss Pea Ridge at the Pea Ridge Community Fair Thurday, July 12. They are Lindsay A'Layne Kelly, Amand Ruth Smith, Melanine Renee Roller, Deborah Dianne Miller, Amanda Kate Rininger, Jennifer Irene Lauver, Kelley Layne Rideout, Rebecca Lee Wilkerson and Amber Nichole King.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 26

Wednesday, June 29, 2011

Something new and something old -- the 2011 Pea Ridge Fair, begun in 1950 with the Centennial Celebration, will feature both old and new events -- and the event will be in a new location. The fair, called the Summer Fest this year, will be held July 6-9 at the City Park on Hayden Road instead of the school grounds where it has been held the past 61 years.

For the first time, sparks will fly in the night sky of Pea Ridge during June 20 through July 10, as shooting and selling fireworks in the city limits is legal after the City Council approved an ordinance authorizing it.

Truly enjoying people, getting to know their likes and dislikes is a talent Linda Whitaker has honed. As librarian at Pea Ridge Community Library for the past 10 years, Whitaker knows her patrons and their reading tastes.