Planners meet Tuesday

by Annette Beard | June 30, 2021

Evaluating the city's zoning ordinance, Pea Ridge Planning Commission members will consider adopting the revised zoning ordinance and consider a rezoning request at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 6.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing to garner public input on the zoning ordinance and on a request to rezone 20 acres on Lee Town Road from A-1 (agricultural) to R-3 multi-family.

Other items on the agenda include a large-scale development plan for D&D Investments for property on Halleck Lane, a large-scale development for a warehouse on Smith Street and a final plat for Arlington Subdivision Phase 1B for Winter Park Partners.

