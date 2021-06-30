Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for June 30, 2021

David Alonzo Dye

David Alonzo Dye, 58, of Joplin, Mo., died June 24, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. He was born Oct. 2, 1962, in Rogers, Ark., to Herman Alonzo Dye and Patricia Ann Pratt Dye.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1980 and then received a bachelors degree from the College of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark.

He married Wendy Arlene Dietzman in 2014 and worked for Wal-Mart Home Office as a reality construction manager. He loved attending and watching sports, especially the Royals, Chiefs, the Arkansas Razorbacks and tormenting his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed Seinfeld episodes, collecting sports cards, three card poker and was a member of the Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Dye.

Survivors are his wife Wendy Dye of the home; two sons, Casey Dye of Rogers, Ark., and Dylan Dye of Bella Vista, Ark.; step-son, Nathan McKee and wife Brittany of Lawrence, Kan.; his mother, Patsy Dye of Garfield, Ark.; siblings, Rick Dye and wife Pam of Garfield, Ark., Tony Dye and wife Tina of Protem, Mo., and John Dye and wife Michelle of Garfield, Ark.; one grandchild, Raury Ron McKee; many nieces and nephews; and the family dogs, Bubba and Rocco.

Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, before the service in Sisco Funeral Home.

Service is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Michael John McCauley

Michael John McCauley, 65, of Pea Ridge, Arkansas died June 20, 2021 at his home. He was born April 11, 1956, in Omaha, Neb., to James Richard McCauley and Bettie Nell Blissard McCauley.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served aboard the USS Enterprise in England, Philippines, Singapore and also the Navy Reserves.

He married Patricia Ann Newton July 27, 1985, and worked locally for Fayetteville Courthouse Concepts Inc. for 15 years. He was an avid Nebraska football fan, and loved old black and white movies, chess and politics. He loved the mountains, the ocean and animals especially his dogs Asher, Stella and Ruby, his five cats, five horses and three chickens.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Tricia McCauley of the home; two children, Joseph Strilka and Jennifer McCauley of Pea Ridge, Ark.; siblings, John McCauley of Moline, Ill., Bill Hickman (Monica) of Omaha, Neb., Paul Hickman (Karen) of Fayetteville, Ark., Melinda Plendl (Dave) of Elkhorn, Neb., and Susie Shaw (Tim) of Lavista, Neb., and Doug McCauley of California.

A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2021, in C7 Church in Bentonville, Ark.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

David Lawrence Whiteside

David Lawrence Whiteside, 63, of Rogers, died June 22, 2021, in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Brinkley, Ark., to Walter Mack and Edna Geraldine Parrish Whiteside.

He was an Eagle Scout. He was a first lieutenant in the Marine Corps and later retired from J.B. Hunt as senior director of compliance.

He was charter member at Colonial Baptist Church in Rogers. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, his family members, and serving the Lord.

His hobbies included fishing, traveling, taking cruises, and singing. He was a computer tech guru.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mack Edward Whiteside.

Survivors are a son, Walter Mack Whiteside and wife Kaleigh; granddaughter, Zoey of Pea Ridge; sisters, Sharon Henry of Collinsville, Okla., and Doreatha Wiggins of Brinkley, Ark.; and brother Jerry Whiteside of Brinkley, Ark.

Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Colonial Baptist Church.

Funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, in Colonial Baptist Church in Rogers with pastors Ed Pearson and Claud Slate officiating.

Interment was to follow in the Bentonville Cemetery, Bentonville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Program at Colonial Baptist Church.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

