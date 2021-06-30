Pageants continue tradition

The 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant was held Friday, June 25.

The pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the city's Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as the Freedom Fest.

Pageants for the younger contestants -- Princess, Little Miss, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot -- were held Saturday, June 26.

The pageants were canceled for 2020 as a result of government restrictions imposed as a response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Mitch Moore, emcee, was the emcee.

Auditor was Mrs. Brenda Flanagan Keene.

Judges were Erin Eidson, Kimber Ricks, Elena Moore and Aurelia Wilson.

Mrs. Eidson currently works for Walmart in the Human resources department. She and her husband, Jonathan, have been married for 12 years and they have two sons, Shea and Sage, and a daughter, Emma. Erin spends her free time reading, baking and enjoys traveling.

Mrs. Ricks works for Walmart on the People Services team. She is married to her husband Adam of 12 years and has two kids, Graham and Zoe. Kimber enjoys reading, swimming and riding her bike in her free time.

Mrs. Moore is a kindergarten teacher at Osage Creek Elementary School. She and her husband, Mitch, have been married for seven years and currently reside in Bentonville with one child, Emma, and a dog named Teddy. Elena enjoys baking, reading, spending time with her family and volunteering with the Arkansas Children's Shelter.

Mrs. Wilson is an internal auditor at Arvest Bank and has held several other various positions at the bank over the last eight years. She was born and raised in Northwest Arkansas and currently lives in Lowell. She and her husband, Jesse are newlyweds returning from their honeymoon just last week. Aurelia spends her free time watching TV and hanging out with her friends and family.

Gabbie Fletcher was crowned Miss Pea Ridge 2021 by Kailey King, Miss Pea Ridge 2020, Friday, June 25.

Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Natalie Graham held Sterling Shaver, the winner of the cutest baby contest, Saturday. Shaver is the son of David and Jennifer Shaver.

Brothers Graham, Sterling (center) and Lincoln Shaver won Cutest Baby, Mr. Teeny Tot and Mr. Tiny Tot Saturday in the pageants sponsored by Beta Alpha. The boys are the sons of David and Jennifer Shaver of Pea Ridge.

Miss Raegan Bleything, National American Miss Arkansas Junior Teen, assisted in the Saturday morning pageants. Bleything was runner up in the Jr. Miss Pea Ridge pageant for 2021. In previous years, she was crowned Teen Miss Pea Ridge 2019 and Jr. Teen in 2018.

Winners of four Miss Pea Ridge pageants are, from left, Macy Dyson, Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge; Savannah Young, Teen Miss Pea Ridge; Natalie Graham, Jr. Miss Pea Ridge; Gabbie Fletcher, Miss Pea Ridge 2021; and runners-up are Masie Foltz, Miss Pea Ridge; Reagan Bleything, Jr. Miss Pea Ridge; Emily Branham, Teen Miss Pea Ridge; and Emlyn McInturff, Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge.