Officer Apple memorialized

A 23-year law enforcement veteran, Kevin D. Apple, who served Pea Ridge for the past three years, is being honored by city residents, law enforcement peers, emergency personnel and people across the state.

Apple was killed Saturday while on duty in Pea Ridge.

Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered the United States flag and the state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Apple. Flags are to remain at half-staff until the day of interment.

"Officer Apple's bravery and actions will be an inspiration for all Arkansans and is worthy of our remembrance," the governor's statement said.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple. My prayers are with Officer Apple's family and the entire Pea Ridge community during this time."

The residents of this small town are still reeling and many have organized various events and memorials to show their support.

The annual Freedom Fest celebration planned for Sunday evening was canceled as was the summer parade scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

There has not been an officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the Pea Ridge Police Department.

The Pea Ridge Police Department was established in 1977. The city's history dates from the establishment of a post office in 1850. For many years, the city had a solitary city marshal.

"I want to thank our community for their support," Police Chief Lynn Hahn, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, said. "Going to the candlelight vigil the other night, I honestly was not surprised -- I was pleased! We have the greatest community in the world.

"I ask for continued prayers for Officer Apple's family and people in law enforcement who are grieving... we really are one big family," he said.

He said peer support is incredible with officers from other agencies paying respect as well as assisting in duties.

"As law enforcement professionals, we're trained to do that ... that's what we have to do," Hahn said. "I can't say for one moment I haven't shed tears and had my moments ... but I try to stay strong for the team and for the community and to go through this and get it done.

"There have been lots of tears, lots of hugs, and lots of crying between us and with our families, but we're still trying to be brave for our community," Hahn said. "I'm still trying to be strong for my people, too."

"The police department is not closed. We're still taking care of our city, we're just utilizing outside sources to do that," he said, explaining that the Pea Ridge officers are taking time off for now and deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office are taking the Pea Ridge calls. Hahn said the command staff will be taking care of business. He said they gain strength from being together.

Hahn said teams from both Washington and Fayetteville who have experienced loss were on site within the hour and are still ministering to his team.

"I'd like to give a shout out to Sheriff Holloway," Hahn said. "His department has really stepped up and helped us in so many ways, and the state police -- they have really done a lot to help."

Mayor Jackie Crabtree commended the support being given by the community to the police force.

"The outpouring of support ... is overwhelming," Crabtree said. "This is what our officers and our community are going to need to get through all of this. From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate it."

Apple earned his Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (Part-time II) certification in 1995. He earned his basic police training certification in 1997, a drug raid tactics course certification in 1999 and a certificate on law enforcement standards and training in 1999. Officer Apple was certified in three levels of S.W.A.T. high-risk event planning and operational skills.

His professional profile, according to his resume, includes sheriff patrol deputy, tactical drug unit team member, police officer, special police entry, response team member, certified sniper, certified field training officer, certified K9 officer, marine patrol deputy and a reserve deputy sheriff.

Apple was employed part-time with Farmington Police Department from 2014 until hired at Pea Ridge and worked full-time at Farmington from 2013 to January 2014. He was a part-time patrolman with Bethel Heights from November 2009 to February 2012 and worked full-time as K9 for Lowell Police Department from December 2003 to July 2009.