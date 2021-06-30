Officer Apple killed in the line of duty

Residents of this northeast Benton County town planned to spend Sunday celebrating freedom with the annual summer parade and fireworks with Freedom Fest. Most of the city's police force was at Big Sugar Golf Course participating in a charity golf tournament.

Two words changed everything ...

"Officer down!"

The worst words imaginable for law enforcement officers blared Saturday shortly after noon through Benton County Central Communications to notify the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department of the emergency at White Oak Station.

Kevin Apple, a 23-year police veteran, lay dead on Townsend Way after a vehicle ran him over and dragged him as he approached to speak to its occupants.

"Our department is in shock right now. We're a hometown; everyone in our Police Department is family," said Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer. "We do appreciate your support."

Apple and Officer Brian Stamps heard the call about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to be on the lookout for an older model blue Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They saw the Jeep at the White Oak station about 12:09 p.m., according to Lisenbee. They parked on either end of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps.

They then attempted to make contact with the occupants, Lisenbee said.

An altercation erupted, Lisenbee said. The Jeep rammed one of the Pea Ridge Police vehicles, then drove over Apple and fled, he said.

Stamps fired at the Jeep.

The vehicle was pursued by multiple agencies, including the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

"The suspects were apprehended in Bella Vista," he said.

Apple had been with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years. A 23-year law enforcement veteran, Apple worked for other area law enforcement agencies, including Lowell Police, according to Holloway.

Rogers Police officers and county deputies cordoned off the crime scene on the northwest corner of Slack Street and North Curtis Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Two police cars, one with front-end damage, sat parallel to the gas pumps. After the scene was investigated, Apple's patrol car was moved to the north end of the police station where it has been bedecked with flowers, flags and signs by area residents.

Police officers and emergency personnel from neighboring agencies, including Rogers, Little Flock and Bella Vista quickly converged on the scene. Pea Ridge officers were escorted to a private place.

Holloway said deputies will take care of all law enforcement calls in Pea Ridge for a time to allow Pea Ridge officers time off.

"He certainly has honored his community by sacrificing his own life in their service," Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said during an afternoon press conference.

"We want to honor him."

"Our officers don't need to be handling the festival right now," said Edwin Brewer, owner of USA Fireworks and one of the organizers of the festival. "We're canceling the festival in respect for them."

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night in the city park.

A police department and BCSO chaplain Jim Dixon, Mayor Jackie Crabtree, pastor David Austin with The Ridge Church and pastor Chris Brewer of Discover Church were among the speakers heard by the hundreds of mourners holding candles in city park.

"Chief Hahn, we want you to know you have an entire community behind you," Austin said. "You guys know what's at stake... we appreciate you."

"We've lost a great man in our community," Brewer said.

"Pea Ridge has got your back guys," organizer Bill Crawford said.

Crawford said he and his daughter, Megan, quickly organized the event and found people to be very generous in providing candles and food.

As mourners bowed their heads, shed tears and held hands, Armanto Gutierraz sounded "Taps" on a trumpet to candles held high illuminating the night.

Police, deputies and emergency personnel cordoned off the White Oak station parking lot and surrounding area Saturday afternoon after a Pea Ridge Police officer was struck while on duty. The incident is being investigated by Benton County Sheriff's deputies.

State Troopers assisted in the investigation of the scene at White Oak Station Saturday, June 26, after Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple was struck by a vehicle and killed. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANNETTE BEARD)

Two Pea Ridge Police patrol cars sit as silent sentinels to the deadly event Saturday, June 26, which resulted in the death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.The driver of a vehicle that was parked between the two patrol cars, rammed one vehicle, then pulled out striking Apple, and leaving the scene. The suspects were later arrested. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANNETTE BEARD)