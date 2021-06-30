NWA outdoor briefs

Claypool notches Elite win

Jeremy Claypool won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held at Beaver Lake on June 19. His tournament limit of five black bass weighed 14.21 pounds.

Jonathan Luigs was second with five bass at 12.47 pounds. He also had big bass at 6.28 pounds. Jeff Lodwick placed third with five bass at 12.4 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass unless noted, were: fourth, Mark Mahaffey (four bass), 12.4; fifth, Jeremy Bowman, 12.28; sixth, Ronnie Eldridge, 11.95; seventh, Keith Brashers, 11.66; eighth, Travis Fox, 11.51; ninth, Landon Edwards, 11.26; 10th, Wes Usrey, 10.92.

Cyclists host rides, clinics

Fayetteville Wheelmen and Experience Fayetteville will host free group bike rides at 6 p.m. each Thursday at Owl Creek Elementary in Fayetteville for riders of all abilities. Cyclists are divided into different pace groups.

The group also offers free clinics from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on maintaining and caring for bicycles.

Check the Fayetteville Wheelmen events page on Facebook for details.

Exhibit focuses on fishing

A new exhibit, "Gone Fishing!" is open at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave., in Springdale.

The exhibit includes information panels and 30 photographs, which explore the rich history of fishing in Northwest Arkansas. Fishing on the White River before and after Beaver Lake filled in the mid-1960s is part of the exhibit. Fishing on the region's small lakes and streams is also highlighted. It will be on display through mid-December.

Admission is free. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details call the museum at 479-750-8165.

Hone canoeing skills

Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca has free basic canoeing videos available for viewing on its website, buffaloriver.com. One video explains the correct way to hold a canoe paddle. Another shows some basic paddling strokes that help keep a canoe going straight.

Film fest benefits bike effort

A showing of the top bicycle films is set for 7 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Arkansas Public Theater in downtown Rogers to benefit Pedal It Forward cycling initiative. Pedal It Forward provides bicycles for free or for a donation to anyone who needs a bike.

Tickets are $15. Films are from the Filmed by Bike Festival that is touring the nation. Food, beverages and prize drawings are part of the event. Purchase tickets at https://rb.gy/pca2qg.

Adventure Series hosts rides

The Fayetteville Adventure Series features group bicycle rides and educational events for exploring the Ozarks outdoors this summer.

Bike rides will be held the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. Most rides will be 15 to 20 miles long with 1,000 to 1,500 feet of elevation gain. Cost is $30. All rides begin and end at the Experience Fayetteville visitor center on the downtown square.

Educational events will be at the Bearded Goat apparel shop on Block Avenue in Fayetteville.