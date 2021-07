Mr. and Miss Tiny Tots named

Lakelyn Talburt, 5, daughter of Josh and Tabitha Talburt, was crowned Miss Tiny Tot Saturday morning.

Runner up was Lila Sue Spivey, 5, daughter of Scott and Jenn Spivey.

Graham Shaver, 5, son of David and Jennifer Shaver, was crowned Mr. Tiny Tot.

Miss Tiny Tot Lakelyn Talburt, right and runner-up Lila Sue Spivey, left