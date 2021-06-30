Miss Pea Ridge Princess is Addison See

Addison See was crowned Miss Pea Ridge Princess 2021 Saturday morning in the pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha.

See, 8, the daughter of Nathan and Nikki See, is in the third grade at Pea Ridge Intermediate School. She was originally registered in the younger catagory, but moved up because of birthday was in July, qualifying her for the Princess category.

Other contestants were Jadalen Beeson, 8, daughter of Stan and Gina Beeson, and Braeley Cooper, 8, daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper.

Fellow contestants Braeley Cooper and Addison See applaud Jadalen Beeson as she was named first runner-up Miss Pea Ridge Princess.