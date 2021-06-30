Sign in
Miss Pea Ridge Princess is Addison See

by Annette Beard | June 30, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Addison See was crowned Miss Pea Ridge Princess 2021 by Miss Pea Ridge Gabbie Fletcher 2021 and Miss Pea Ridge 2020 Kailey King.

Addison See was crowned Miss Pea Ridge Princess 2021 Saturday morning in the pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha.

See, 8, the daughter of Nathan and Nikki See, is in the third grade at Pea Ridge Intermediate School. She was originally registered in the younger catagory, but moved up because of birthday was in July, qualifying her for the Princess category.

Other contestants were Jadalen Beeson, 8, daughter of Stan and Gina Beeson, and Braeley Cooper, 8, daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper.

Fellow contestants Braeley Cooper and Addison See applaud Jadalen Beeson as she was named first runner-up Miss Pea Ridge Princess.
Miss Pea Ridge Princess Addison See and first runner up Jadalen Beeson 2021

