Miss Pea Ridge and more crowned

by Annette Beard | June 30, 2021 at 7:30 a.m.
The court for 2021 surrounds Miss Pea Ridge Gabbie Fletcher. Queens are Jr. Miss Natalie Graham, Teen Miss Savannah Young, Pre-Teen Miss Macy Dyson, Princess Addison See, Little Miss Aria Butler, Miss Tiny Tot Lakelyn Talburt, Mr. Tiny Tot Graham Shaver, Miss Teeny Tot Hadley McBurnett and Mr. Tiny Tot Lincoln Shaver. Winners were crowned Friday night and Saturday morning.

Gabbie Fletcher was crowned Miss Pea Ridge 2021 during the 72nd Miss Pea Ridge pageant Friday, June 25.

Two young ladies sought the privilege of representing Pea Ridge for 2021 and reigning as Miss Pea Ridge.

Miss Pea Ridge 2020, Kailey King, crowned this year's winner.

The pageant is sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Contestants for Miss Pea Ridge, each of whom is a senior at Pea Ridge High School, were:

Miss Gabbie Fletcher, 17, daughter of Monte and Lawanda Keene, who is a member of Benton County Cotillion, Pea Ridge Church and The Ridge Church. She was sponsored by Maggie's Salon.

Miss Masie Foltz, 17, daughter of Wes and Kayla Anderson and A.J. Foltz, is a member of DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) and the National Honor Society. She was sponsored by Pea Ridge Cafe.

Macy Dyson Miss Pea Ridge Pre-Teen; Natalie Graham, Jr. Miss Pea Ridge; Gabbie Fletcher, Miss Pea Ridge 2021; and Savannah Young, Miss Pea Ridge Teen.
Print Headline: Miss Pea Ridge and more crowned

