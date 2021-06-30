Dyson crowned Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge

Macy Dyson was crowned Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge 2021.

Six pre-teen ladies walked across the stage seeking the Miss Pea Ridge Pre-Teen crown for the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Dyson, 10, is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Dyson. She is in the fifth grade at Pea Ridge Middle School.

First runner-up was Emlyn McInturff, 9, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff. She is in the fifth grade at Pea Ridge Middle School.

Other contestants were:

• Miss Zoey Anderson, 11, daughter of Wes and Kayla Anderson and Tasha Jessen.

• Miss Jeniffer Branham, 11, daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham.

• Miss Brenae Cooper, 10, daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper.

• Miss Kairi McInturff, 11, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff.