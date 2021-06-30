Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, June 22

Marshall W. Bobst, 34, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed

Heidi Broyles, 44, speeding , guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jerry W. Corshia, 41, no seat belt, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, nol prossed; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Brittney Dawn Dirck, 24, possession of controlled substance, guilty

Jason A. Emerson, 36, failure to appear, nol prossed

Kristen M. James, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Logan Ramsay Lott, 21, careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Christian Merida, 32, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tyler S. Morris, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Brian Allen Phinney, 46, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Ricky Dale Robinson, 30, domestic battery, guilty; fleeing , guilty; public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Kayden Lavell Williamson, 19, speeding, transferred; reckless driving, transferred; improper lane use, transferred; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, transferred; failure to appear, transferred