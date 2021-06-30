Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, June 22
Marshall W. Bobst, 34, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed
Heidi Broyles, 44, speeding , guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jerry W. Corshia, 41, no seat belt, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, nol prossed; refusal to submit to test, guilty
Brittney Dawn Dirck, 24, possession of controlled substance, guilty
Jason A. Emerson, 36, failure to appear, nol prossed
Kristen M. James, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Logan Ramsay Lott, 21, careless and prohibited driving, guilty
Christian Merida, 32, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tyler S. Morris, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Brian Allen Phinney, 46, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Ricky Dale Robinson, 30, domestic battery, guilty; fleeing , guilty; public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Kayden Lavell Williamson, 19, speeding, transferred; reckless driving, transferred; improper lane use, transferred; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, transferred; failure to appear, transferred