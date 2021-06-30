Benton County Jail

Monday, June 21

8:51 p.m. Meredith Cordoza, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery

9:12 p.m. Ryan Ransdell, 39, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault family or household member; failure to appear

Wednesday, June 23

5:20 p.m. Stephanie Harrison, 41, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia

5:38 p.m. Eric Helms, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, fleeing, speeding

Thursday, June 24

6:54 p.m. Aaron Kendall Weston Jr., 40, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence drugs; two possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Friday, June 25

9:32 a.m. Richard Pitts, 31, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

Monday, June 28

4:08 a.m. Nelson Contreras, 33, Garfield, by Rogers, driving with suspended/revoked license, refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense

Washington County

• Harley Mattox, 22, of 2422 Hayden Road in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday, June 23, in connection with burglary, aggravated assault and domestic battering. Mattox was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.