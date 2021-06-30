Sign in
Apple held in honor

by Annette Beard | June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Arkansas Sen. Cecile Bledsoe

"We need to remember all who have served and worked with him through the years; he was well respected in every area. They grieve. We need to remember them as well as his family,"

"My heart goes out to them."

Eldon Long, former Lowell mayor

"My heart sank when I first heard that Pea Ridge had lost an officer in this terrible tragedy. It sank even lower when I was informed by the former Lowell Police Chief Randy Harvey that the slain officer had been identified as Kevin apple who had previously served at the Lowell Police Department.

"Officer Apple was among Lowe"ls finest and well respected within the community and by his peers. He was a walking, breathing, living testament of all the qualities a public servant should practice and represent.

"Now, the community has been stripped by this senseless act of taking an Innocent life in the performance of his duties. No longer able to do those things we will all remember him for t. he will definitely be missed by all those that served beside him through his law enforcement career. as well as all his friends and family that loved him and supported him

"My prayers for his family, co-workers and the entire Pea Ridge community continue."

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree

"We appreciate the service he brought from his perspective to our community and to our department. He was always very pleasant to work with, be around... he was an all-around good guy," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

Brian Hubbard, Farmington Chief of Police

"Just knowing Kevin personally, he was an absolute stand up great guy. Always cracking jokes with everybody.

"Even when he had bad times, he hardly ever showed it. He was always smiling and laughing and always put you in a better mood.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all family members and friends. There was a ton of people who knew him. Anytime you met him, you instantly had a bond with him. He was that infectious."

