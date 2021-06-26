Pea Ridge officer dead after being struck by vehicle, ID'd

UPDATE: Officer Kevin Apple was identified as the officer killed in the city today according to public information officer Lt. Michael Lisenbee.

According to a Benton County Sheriff's Office social media post, Officer Apple and Officer Brian Stamps attempted to make contact with a vehicle that Rogers Police Department had been searching for. During the incident, Officer Apple was run over and pronounced dead on the scene.

Tonight there will be a Candlelight Vigil held at the Pea Ridge City Park at 8:30pm. All are welcome, the post said.

Sunday morning, at 7:00 a.m., Officer Apple's body will be escorted from the Benton County Corners Office, to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock, according to the post.

They will drive from Melissa Drive and turn East onto 14th street. From 14th street to Interstate 49 and from Interstate 49 to Interstate 40.

All are welcome to line the streets between here and there, the post said.

[Don't see the video above, click here: nwaonline.com/officer627/]

EARLIER:

PEA RIDGE — A police officer died about noon Saturday after he was struck while on duty, a Police Department spokesman said.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn declined to give details of the incident.

Two people who said they witnessed the incident, said a vehicle hit the officer and fled the scene. The witnesses asked not to be identified.

“Officer down!” was the Benton County Central Communications call when notifying the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department of an emergency at the White Oak Station on the northwest corner of Slack Street and North Curtis Avenue.

Police officers and emergency personnel from neighboring agencies quickly converged on the scene. Two police cars, one with front-end damage, sat parallel to the gas pumps.

Hahn said Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will investigate the incident.

“We have had a situation that’s being investigated. At this time, it’s an ongoing investigation,” Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. “Please keep the family and the department in your prayers.”