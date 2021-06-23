Shiloh Museum events

Art Exhibit

Soul of the Ozarks: Paintings by Madison Woods will be on view at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History during the month of June. Woods specializes in painting with pigments she makes from Ozark rocks, clay and bone. The exhibit is part of INTERFORM's ASSEMBLY, a month-long series of art installations throughout downtown Springdale.

The Shiloh Museum is located at 118 W. Johnson Avenue in downtown Springdale. Current hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

Virtual History Camp for Kids

Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's virtual online summer camp for youth ages 11 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19-23. The theme is "Art in the Trades," with a focus on artistic expression in occupations such as weaving, sewing, pottery, sculpting, woodworking, architecture, writing, painting and photography. The life and work of historic Ozark tradespeople as well as members of modern-day Latinx and Marshallese communities will be explored.

Camp is free of charge, but in order to receive a box of craft supplies, campers must be preregistered by July 2.

For information or to register, visit the "History Camp" page on the Shiloh Museum's website at shilohmuseum.org, call the museum at 479-750-8165, or email museum education manager Judy Costello at [email protected]