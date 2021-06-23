Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 25

Thursday, June 24, 1971

Miss Patty Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Brown, and Miss Joyce Yousey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Yousey, became the third and fourth contestants to enter the Miss Pea Ridge Pageant scheduled for July 7, the opening night of the 21st annual Pea Ridge Community Fair.

Mark Lasater a ministerial student at Hendrix College, Conway, is serving as youth director at the First United Methodist Church in Brinkley, Ark. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Lasater.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 25

Wednesday, June 24, 1981

The Pea Ridge School Board hired a new band director and four other new teachers, heard bids for a new bus and heard the complaints of parents and one recent graduate about record keeping and counselor assistance. The board also learned of a lawsuit by the high school principal against a board member.

Approval of the proposed sewer project, including a new treatment facility, by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, has been delayed, according Joe E. Tarvin, consulting engineer with McGoodwin, Williams and Yates.

Pea Ridge's 32nd annual community fair will provide a variety of features for those attending including a parade, beauty contest, live entertainment, a carnival and special food, according to Dorothy Williams, chairman with Beta Alpha, the sponsoring organization.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 25

Thursday, June 20, 1991

Five Pea Ridge girls will compete next month in the Miss Pea Ridge contest. They are Shannon Cooley, Candice Cottingham, Dawn Day, Kimberly Laird and Pamela McGaughy.

The man who guarded Henry Cabot Lodge when he was ambassador to South Vietnam is now guarding the residents of Pea Ridge in the wee hours of the morning. He's Bennie Gallant, a member of the Pea Ridge Police Department. He and his wife, Wesalene, and daughter, Chari, 16, are moving to Pea Ridge.

A benefit last Saturday for Matthew Henson brought in more than $8,000.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 25

Wednesday, June 20, 2001

"Welcome to my office," says Brently Wilkerson, as he climbs into his extended-cab pickup for a day of checking his cattle. A fourth-generation Pea Ridge area cattleman, Wilkerson has the definite look of a cowboy in his white hat, boots, big belt buckle and jeans. The lanky 40-year-old has been dealing with cattle his whole life.

Christopher Wayne France of Pea Ridge received a doctor of veterinary medicine degree in May from Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. He also received the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association Equine Committee Award.

An automobile service and proposed skeet range in the Pea Ridge area will face the Planning Board in June after planning coordinator Michelle McNeil found that the two commercial properties did not file a large scale development plan with the county before beginning construction.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 25

Wednesday, June 22, 2011

Overjoyed, overwhelmed, elated -- those are just a few of the words expressed by members of the Pea Ridge Library Board of Directors when they learned they were getting a new building. The building is more than five times the size of the one now occupied, will be theirs at no cost to the city. Mercy Medical Center donated the building on North Curtis Avenue to the city.

Door to door salesmen going through neighborhoods around town were surprised to be questioned, then picked up by police Monday with one man arrested on a warrant for burglary with intent to commit sexual assault. Two different vans, one with two people another with seven, were reported by several residents around town dropping off door to door salesmen.

Sherrie and David Ragland claimed the first tomato of the season this weekend. "This one snuck up on us," Sherrie said, adding that they had covered the plants several times when unseasonal cold temperatures were predicted.