Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge

Six pre-teen ladies will take the stage seeking the Miss Pea Ridge Pre-Teen crown for the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Contestants are:

• Miss Zoey Anderson, 11, is the daughter of Wes and Kayla Anderson and Tasha Jessen. She is in the sixth grade in Pea Ridge Middle School. She is a member of Pea Ridge Pee Wee basketball. Her hobbies are playing sports, watching YouTube, dancing and shopping. She wants to become a teacher.

• Miss Jeniffer Branham, 11, is the daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham. She is in Pea Ridge Middle School. She is a member of Pea Ridge youth cheer and Bentonville Parks and Recreation girls soccer. Her hobbies are collecting rocks and gymnastics. She wants to become a doctor to help kids and actor to make movies.

• Miss Brenae Cooper, 10, is the daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper. She is in the fourth grade at Pea Ridge Intermediate School. She is a member of Fellowship Mosaic NWA and Pea Ridge Youth Cheer. Her hobbies are art, singing, playig the piano, swimming and biking. Her favorite animals are elephants and dogs. She was to be a cast member at the Bibbidi-bobbidi-Boutique at Walt Disney World and be the best swimmer and artist she can. She is sponsored by SB Design and The Huntin' Grounds.

• Miss Macy Dyson, 10, is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Dyson. She is in the fifth grade at Pea Ridge Middle School. Her hobbies are dance, piano, cheer and pageants. She wants to be a pediatric oncologist.

• Miss Emlyn McInturff, 9, is the daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff. She is in the fifth grade at Pea Ridge Middle School. She is a member of Pea Ridge Youth cheer, basketball and volleyball, tumbling and Pea Ridge Church of Christ. Her hobbies are giving hugs, drawing and being a good friend. She wants to run a Disney hotel she designs. She is sponsored by family and friends.

• Miss Kairi McInturff, 11, is the daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff. She is in the seventh grade at Pea Ridge Junior High School. She is a member of Pea Ridge cheer, basketball and volleyball, blue Line Martial Arts and Pea Ridge Church of Christ. Her hobbies are drawing, painting, musical theater and learning Japanese. She plans to be a Disney Imageneer. She is sponsored by family and friends.