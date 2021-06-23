Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for June 23, 2021

Michelle Lee Bolin

Michelle Lee Bolin, 52, of Rogers, Ark., died June 18, 2021, in her home. She was born March 16, 1969, in Rogers, Ark., to Ellis Leroy Holcomb and Barbara Ann Branch Holcomb.

She was a supply clerk at Pepper Source in Rogers and loved working there. She loved people and would talk to anyone. She put a smile on everyone's face and will be greatly missed. She loved gardening, birdhouses, kayaking, camping, butterflies, being a "Granny."

She was a member of The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant twins.

Survivors are her husband, Heath Bolin of the home; children, Holly Ann Holcomb of Centerton, Ark., Brittany Jackson and fiance, Tanner Perkins of Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and Logan Jackson (Candice Weaver) of Springdale, Ark.; a sister, Kellie Dawn Fowler (Corey Marler) of Rogers, Ark.; and two grandchildren, Waylon Jackson and Lillian Jones.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Tucks Chapel Cemetery in Rogers.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Randall Chasteen

Randall Chasteen, 57, of Garfield, died June 13, 2021. He was born in Rome, Ga., to Juanita Joyce Smith, Nov. 2, 1963.

He grew up in Rogers among wonderful family and great friends. He loved hunting, camping, night fishing, campfires and being with family. He was a kind person with a tendency to be quite ornery, which we loved and will miss dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Thompson, and father-in-law, Tharrell Danford.

Survivors are his wife, Dana; son, Hunter; stepdaughter, Cameron; granddaughter, Kenzie; his brother, Robert; a sister, Tawnya; and several cousins.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Ark.

Keith William Wiltgen

Keith William Wiltgen, 38, of Exeter, Mo., died Friday, June 11, 2021, in his home. He was born June 16, 1982, in Rogers, Ark., to John and Tami (Westrup) Wiltgen.

He spent all of his life in this area. He received his education through the Pea Ridge, Ark., school system. He owned and operated Just Cut It, a tree trimming service. One of his favorite pastimes was hunting. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Tom Olds and John Westrup.

Survivors are his father, John Wiltgen of Garfield, Ark.; his mother, Tami Wiltgen of Grand Rapids, Minn.; his fiancée, Liz Arellano of Exeter, Mo.; three daughters, Breanna Wiltgen of Rogers, Ark., Elexia Wiltgen of Exeter, Mo., and Jordan Wiltgen of Pea Ridge, Ark.; stepchildren, Maleah House of Pea Ridge, Ark., Cesar Arellano, Yaya Arellano, Tori Pippin and Cami Pippin, all of Exeter, Mo.; one brother, Travis Wiltgen of Grand Rapids, Minn.; and grandparents, John Wiltgen Sr. and his wife Judy of Garfield, Ark., and Karen Olds of Grand Rapids, Minn.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, in Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Mo., with pastor Donnie Spears officiating.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Keith.