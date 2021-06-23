Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Monday, June 28

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Turkey & cheese sub, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk

Tuesday, June 29

Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, fruit and milk

Wednesday, June 30

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk

Thursday, July 1

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit/juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dogs, baked beans, corn on cob, fruit, milk

Friday, July 2

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit/juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

Pick up or stay to eat

Serving times:

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 1-Aug. 6

Hot lunch & next day breakfast

Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger