Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Monday, June 28
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey & cheese sub, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk
Tuesday, June 29
Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, fruit and milk
Wednesday, June 30
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk
Thursday, July 1
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit/juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dogs, baked beans, corn on cob, fruit, milk
Friday, July 2
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit/juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
Pick up or stay to eat
Serving times:
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
June 1-Aug. 6
Hot lunch & next day breakfast
Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger