Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, June 10

3 p.m. Police received a wallet that was found in an exterior mailbox at the Pea Ridge Post Office.

Friday, June 11

9:02 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Connor Ray Lammey, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and defective headlight.

Sunday, June 13

2:05 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sarah Kristine Young, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit, open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey stop sign and resisting arrest.