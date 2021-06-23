OPINION: Different ways people say things

I have always been somewhat fascinated with the ways people talk.

From an early age, I noticed that everybody didn't talk the same way. We had aunts and uncles who lived in Los Angeles, and they had a kind of west coast variation on their language. We always spoke Ozark, as did most of the people we knew in northwest Arkansas, and Uncle Gene had grown up at Garfield, but after he had lived in California for several years, he came to talk more like a west coasterneer than like an Arkansawyer.

We also didn't think of ourselves as Arkansans, we were Arkansawyers. The term Arkansans was for people from Kansas and Nebraska. For us who lived in northwest Arkansas, the proper designation was Arkansawyer. That was what we were, and we were not from Kansas or somewhere across from Kansas.

Today, in 2021, things are very different, we have people in northwest Arkansas from just about everywhere in the U.S. and from across the world. So our talking tends to be more cosmopolitan, influenced from everywhere. Our Ozark ways of talking have faded away to a degree. Some people in the old days tended to think that we Ozark speakers didn't talk right, we said words like "ain't" and we were told that "ain't" ain't a real word. It always sounded pretty real to us, and it always got the point across, so far as we could see. We did say some words a little differently, and we made words by combining words, or we stretched out certain words almost as though they were two words rather than one, but that was partly because we took our time in getting words out and we needed to abbreviate some words in order to save time.

Speaking of having different ways of talking, when our son was very young he invented some of his own words. I have also read about children, siblings and sometimes twins, who had an extensive language of their own. Our son had his own word for milk -- he called it goggiegoggie, often patting the refrigerator door as he said it. He also had a word for butter -- to him it was thubit-thubit, also said while patting the refrigerator door. To get him into saying "milk" and "butter" we had to hold off on giving him the milk or butter until he said the more accepted word.

As we made our way beyond northwest Arkansas, and became exposed to northern Missouri, the St. Louis area, and the state of Iowa, we were even more impressed with the variety of ways people speak the English language.

Even within the state of Arkansas, we noticed differences in the speech of the people. For example, in the area of Morrilton, Ark., we noticed that people used the word "carry" differently from what we were used to. Around Oppelo and Morrilton, we would often hear people talking about carrying so and so to the doctor, or carrying them to the grocery store. Initially, I remember asking, "Oh, are they ill or disabled?"

Then the speaker would look at me like I was a little goofy, and say, well, no, I was just giving them a ride. To us, and I think to most of northwest Arkansas, "carry" meant picking up the person on your back or shoulders, and bodily toting them from here to there. In mid-Arkansas, though, "carry" just meant giving them a ride to their destination. In east Arkansas, in the Mississippi Delta, many people talk like someone from Alabama. It is almost as though the R doesn't exist in the alphabet. Whereas in northwest Arkansas we said words like "where" with a hard R, as in WHURR, in the east the educated people hardly voiced the R at all. Their version of "where" was more like WHAYAH.

I remember noticing while I was in school in Fayetteville that some people had grown up using certain words with different meanings. One example took place in an engineering shop class that I was a part of. The teacher one day was talking about "salvage materials." He was speaking of them as useful materials. One of my classmates finally began asking questions, because "salvage" to him meant "junk," which meant "useless." Being somewhat familiar with both the expression "junk yard" and "salvage yard" I had some awareness of the idea that "salvage" could mean "to save something for another use" rather than just throwing it away. We sometimes used salvaged parts for a car or truck or for a farm machine. But my classmate apparently had always considered "salvage" as to pitch something out, as junk.

I did come to see some facets of Ozark speaking as problematic.

We used to use lots of double negatives, as in "I ain't never seen nothing like that!" meaning that "I have never seen anything like that." Or, we would say, "he ain't got no brains" or "he ain't got no common sense." That ain't quite right, of course, since if he ain't got none, then he must have at least a little bit.

Also, sometimes in getting more educated, we Ozarkers may get the new wordings a little wrong. For example, we would often say, in Ozark, that "me and him are gonna go fishin' t'marra."

We were taught that that should instead be "He and I are going fishing tomorrow." So we might make that change, but we also would change to saying things like "It will be very easy for he and I to help you with that." Well, that ain't right either, of course. You wouldn't say "It will be very easy for I to help you," you would say "It will be easy for "me" to help you." So, maybe we could say "It will be easy for me and for him to help you."

Editor's note: Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge, a retired pastor and an award-winning columnist, is vice president of Pea Ridge Historical Society. He can be contacted by e-mail at [email protected], or call 621-1621.