One man died

The driver of a vehicle that crashed on Twelve Corners Road on May 22 has died, according to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety report.

A. Naung, 61, of Berryville, was traveling east on Twelve Corners Road about 7:59 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and lost control, according to the report. The vehicle, a 2007 Hyundai Elentra, struck a tree head-on. He was transported to a hospital.

He was pronounced dead on June 12, according to the report.