Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot take to stage

Three pre-kindergarteners will compete in the two pageants for the youngest children.

Miss Teeny Tot

• Emma Dale, 4, is the daughter of Tony and Miranda Dale. Her favorite foods are French fries. Her favorite toy is Teddy. Her favorite song is "Shark, baby Shark." She likes to play in makeup, color and go swimming. Her hobbies are swimming and playing ball. Her siblings are Anna, Jayden and Lilly. Her pet is a cat named Kitty Cat. (Not pictured.)

• Hadley "Tooter" May McBurnett, 4, is the daughter of Allen and Lindsay McBurnett. Her favorite foods are watermelon and pizza rolls. Her favorite toy is Barbie. Her favorite son is "You are my Sunshine." She likes with play with her animals, play outside and go to the rodeo. She enjoys dancing, singing, playing outside, swimming and talking to her animals. Her pets are Fancy, Fed and Bocefus.

Mr. Teeny Tot

• Lincoln Shaver, 4, is the son of David and Jennifer Shaver. His favorite food is candy. His favorite toy is his skateboard. His favorite song is the PJ Masks theme song. He likes to ride his skateboard, bike and scotter and play T-ball. His hobbies are playing with his brothers and traveling to see his family in Missouri. His siblings are Graham and Sterlng. His pet is Wesley, the yorkie.