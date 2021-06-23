Movies in the park schedule announced

The Parks Commission sponsors Movies in the Park throughout the summer.

Persons attending are advised to bring blankets or chairs.

All movies will be at the City Park and will begin at 8:45 p.m. In the event of bad weather, movies will be canceled. The Parks Commission will announce the cancelation on its Facebook page as soon as possible.

The schedule for the summer of 2021 is

• June 26 -- "The Jungle Book" (animated, 1967 version)

• July 10 -- "Doolittle"

• July 24 -- "Bedknobs and Broomsticks"

• Aug. 7 -- "Raya and the Last Dragon"