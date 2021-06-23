There are two contestants for the Miss Pea Ridge Princess pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha.

• Miss Jadalen Beeson, 8, is the daughter of Stan and Gina Beeson. She is in the third grade in Pea Ridge Intermediate School. She is a member of River of Faith Church and Pea Ridge Dance. Her hobbies are spending time with family and friends. She wants to own a doggie day care when she grows up.

• Miss Braeley Cooper, 8, is the daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper. She is in the second grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is a member of Fellowship Mosaic NWA, Aspire Gymnastics and Pea Ridge Youth Cheer. Her hobbies are playing with her sister, doing gymnastics everywhere, walking her dog, Koda, riding her bike and talking. She wants to be a gymnast in the Olympics. She is sponsored by SB Design and The Huntin' Grounds.