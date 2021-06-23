Miss Pea Ridge pageant resumes for 72nd year

The 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

The pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the city's Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as the Freedom Fest.

Pageants for the younger contestants -- Princess, Little Miss, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot -- are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m.

Admission is $5 per person per day.

Each is invited to ride the annual parade Sunday afternoon. The pageant is sponsored by Beta Alpha.

The pageants were canceled for 2020 as a result of government restrictions imposed as a response to the covid-19 pandemic. A small pageant

Contestants are:

• Miss Pea Ridge

Gabbie Fletcher Masie Foltz

• Jr. Miss Pea Ridge

Reagan Bleything Natalie Graham

• Teen Miss Pea Ridge

Emily Branham Savannah Young

• Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge

Zoey Anderson Jeniffer Branham Brenae Cooper Macy Dyson Emlyn McInturff Kairi McInturff

• Miss Pea Ridge Princess

Jadalen Beeson Braeley Cooper

• Little Miss Pea Ridge

Makayla Bivens Aria Butler Lily Dale Lexi Johnson Isabella Magnuson Brinkley Reynolds Addison See Elizabeth Sparks Mackenzie Wright

• Miss Tiny Tot

Lila Spivey Lakelyn Talburt

• Mr. Tiny Tot

Graham Shaver

• Miss Teeny Tot

Hadley McBurnett Emma Dale

• Mr. Teeny Tot

Lincoln Shaver