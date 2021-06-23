Miss Pea Ridge pageant resumes for 72nd year

The 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
The pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the city's Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as the Freedom Fest.
Pageants for the younger contestants -- Princess, Little Miss, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot -- are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m.
Admission is $5 per person per day.
Each is invited to ride the annual parade Sunday afternoon. The pageant is sponsored by Beta Alpha.
The pageants were canceled for 2020 as a result of government restrictions imposed as a response to the covid-19 pandemic. A small pageant
Contestants are:
• Miss Pea Ridge
Gabbie Fletcher
Masie Foltz
• Jr. Miss Pea Ridge
Reagan Bleything
Natalie Graham
• Teen Miss Pea Ridge
Emily Branham
Savannah Young
• Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge
Zoey Anderson
Jeniffer Branham
Brenae Cooper
Macy Dyson
Emlyn McInturff
Kairi McInturff
• Miss Pea Ridge Princess
Jadalen Beeson
Braeley Cooper
• Little Miss Pea Ridge
Makayla Bivens
Aria Butler
Lily Dale
Lexi Johnson
Isabella Magnuson
Brinkley Reynolds
Addison See
Elizabeth Sparks
Mackenzie Wright
• Miss Tiny Tot
Lila Spivey
Lakelyn Talburt
• Mr. Tiny Tot
- Graham Shaver
• Miss Teeny Tot
Hadley McBurnett
Emma Dale
• Mr. Teeny Tot
- Lincoln Shaver
Miss Pea Ridge Pageant
7 p.m. Friday, June 25
Little pageants
10 a.m. Saturday, June 26
Parade
3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27
Weston Street