Letter to the editor

Shame, Shame, Shame.

The members of the Pea Ridge City Council should be ashamed of themselves. They were elected to represent the wishes of the people. They were not elected to try and manipulate the people and work for the benefit of the city itself.

It was my understanding, thought I might be mistaken, that the state legislature passed a law last year which prohibited the schools and cities from having special elections, except for on the same day of the general election dates. Studies have shown that there is generally a lot less people who show up on special elections days than who show up to vote on general election days.

When they do this, they generally have less people to show up to vote a resolution down. This way, the ordinance will have a better chance of passing.

The City Council has decided to put a vote before the residence (sic) of Pea Ridge and ask for an additional one cent tax. I will personally be voting against this additional tax increase. Did we not just get an increase on our water and sewer bill.

Have they not taken into consideration that they are getting nearly a thousand dollars ($1,000) for every one of these new houses that are built here in our town. Then when these $200,000 houses sell, the buyers have to pay taxes on each of these houses.

Then all the people who buy these new homes, buy additional products and the city gets money for every new dollar that is spent in our town.

The question that needs to be asked is: What are they doing with all the money they are currently getting.

They also want to issue a $5,800,000 bond to fix the roads, but they don't tell us when it will be paid off.

Over the past 30 years the city's revenue has steadily increased. We used to have two police officers but now we have nearly 20 of them driving around wasting gas in all of those nice shiny cars. Have any of you noticed that one of those cars is always parked at the embroidery shop. The rest of them are just out there trying to catch us not wearing our seat belt.

I will not say anything against any of the city workers. I am sure that they deserve all of the wages that they work for.

I also want to mention that I heard that Walmart was donating a lot of money to build new bike trails and walking trails. Do any of you know where Walmart got all of that money to donate to our city? They got it off of Pea Ridge customers because it is the customers who are now doing the labor when they purchase their food at Walmart. Walmart will not hire enough people to check the customers out, so the customers have to do it themselves. They do not give any discount either.

Boyd B. McNiel

Pea Ridge, Ark.