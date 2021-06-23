Camps for young Blackhawks slated

Blackhawk Flight School set

Blackhawk football flight school -- camp -- is slated for July 26-29, 2021. Skills, drills and flag football will be offered, coached by Blackhawk coaches and players. All boys and girls from first through seventh grade are invited.

Camp begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40 or $15 per day. Lunch is provided.

For more information, check out Blackhawk Football on Twitter @Blackhawks_FB, Instagram @Blackhawks_FB, Facebook @Pea Ridge Blackhawk Football Community or by emailing head coach Brey Cook at [email protected]

Cheer and volleyball camps

The Blackhawk Volleyball Program will host a skills camp to help improve individual skills and teach the fundamentals of volleyball June 22-24. The camp, for second- through sixth-grade students, will be run by the Pea Ridge High School Volleyball staff and current players. Players will be introduced to the foundations of the volleyball program emphasizing great character and academic achievement.

Volleyhawks Camp will take place in the Middle School Gym. Players should come in athletic clothes and tennis shoes. Knee pads are not a requirement but some girls may want them. Players should bring a drink to camp each day. Players will receive a t-shirt on the first day of camp and awards on Thursday. At the end of camp, there will be lunch delivered from the summer lunch program every day. Athletes doing both cheer and volleyball camps will be walked to cheer camp every day.

Cost for Volleyball camp is $50. For registration, checks need to payable to Pea Ridge Athletics. (Volleyball only) Mail registration forms to: Pea Ridge Schools c/o Jessica Woods, 979 Weston St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751. Contact coach Jessica Woods with any questions.

Cheer Camp:

The Blackhawk Cheerleading Program will host a skills camp to help improve individual skills and teach the fundamentals of cheerleading June 22-24. The camp, for second- through sixth-grade students, will be run by the Pea Ridge Cheer staff and current teams. Athletes will be introduced to the foundations of the cheerleading program emphasizing great character and skills achievement.

Cheer Camp will take place in the Primary School Gym. Athletes should come in athletic clothes and tennis shoes. Athletes should bring a drink to camp each day.Athletes will receive a t-shirt on the first day of camp and daily awards. A snack will be provided each day of camp.

Cost for Cheer camp is $50. All checks need to payable to Pea Ridge Athletics (Cheer Only). Mail registration forms to: Pea Ridge Schools c/o Courtney Hurst, 979 Weston St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751. Contact coach Courtney Hurst with any questions.

Students who attend both camps will receive $10 off for each camp. If attending both camps, check should be made to Pea Ridge Athletics, for $80. Mail checks to pea Ridge Schools c/o Courtney Hurst, 979 Weston St., Pea Ridge AR 72751.