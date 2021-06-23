Blackhawks competed in Siloam Springs

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks traveled to Siloam Springs Saturday for 7 on 7 competition against numerous teams.

The Blackhawks went 3 - 4 on Saturday.

Scores were: Pea Ridge 29 - Van Buren 11; Pea Ridge 18 - Rogers Heritage 23; Pea Ridge 22 - Bentonville West 29; Pea Ridge 17 - Harrison 31; Pea Ridge 39 - Gentry 22; Pea Ridge 36 - Oolagah 17; and Pea Ridge 21 - Farmington 31.

"Saturday was a great experience for us," head coach Brey Cook said.

"It was a good opportunity to get a young quarterback quality reps versus quality opponents. Siloam did a fantastic job orchestrating a complex 7v7 camp. It was very well run and organized."

"The standout duo of the day was senior receiver Will Anderson and sophomore Quarterback Gavin Dixon. They connected multiple times for several go-to scores in every game that they played together. That was an exciting starting point with every opportunity to improve," Cook said.