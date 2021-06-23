Benton County Jail

Monday, June 14

5:42 p.m. Ethan Smith, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, harassment

Tuesday, June 15

1:35 a.m. Michael Charles Dattalo, 46, Bethel Heights, by Arkansas State Police, obstructing governmental operations; driving with suspended/revoked license; careless and prohibited driving; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; four possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; first drug-driving under influence drugs; reckless driving, seatbelt violation; possession controlled substance Sch. IV, V; second degree battery; negligent homicide. He was still incarcerated Sunday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Thursday, June 17

9:04 a.m. Scottie Lyons II, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, filing false police report

Saturday, June 19

3:50 a.m. Gregory Alberson, 43, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation

2:55 p.m. Jeffrey Mendenhall, 46, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication

Sunday, June 20

1:19 a.m. Lyle Shipley, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, disorderly conduct; violation of no contact order

1:25 a.m. Kassidi Shipley, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, disorderly conduct; violation of no contact order