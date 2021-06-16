Summer food service program menu

Tuesday, June 1
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Wednesday, June 2
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, garden salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Thursday, June 3
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Friday, June 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, corn on cob, fruit and milk
Monday, June 7
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, green peas, Fritos, fruit and milk
Tuesday, June 8
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad w/ tortilla chips & cheese, pinto beans, lettuce/tomato/salsa, fruit and milk
Wednesday, June 9
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, celery sticks w/ ranch, whole-grain roll, fruit and milk
Thursday, June 10
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, green beans, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Friday, June 11
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Monday, June 14
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk
Tuesday, June 15
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, fruit and milk
Wednesday, June 16
Breakfast: Mini-cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk
Thursday, June 17
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Friday, June 18
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, green peas, Fritos, fruit and milk
Monday, June 21
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Beef taco, lettuce/tomato, cheese, pinto beans, fruit and milk
Tuesday, June 22
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, oven baked fries, baby carrots w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Wednesday, June 23
Breakfast: Cereal Bowl, Cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese ravioli w/ sauce, green beans, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Thursday, June 24
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, seasoned corn, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Friday, June 25
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, green peas, fruit and milk
Monday, June 28
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey & cheese sub, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk
Tuesday, June 29
Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, fruit and milk
Wednesday, June 30
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
Pick up or stay to eat
Serving times:
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
June 1-Aug. 6
Hot lunch & next day breakfast
Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger