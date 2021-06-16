Summer food service program menu

Tuesday, June 1

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Wednesday, June 2

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, garden salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Thursday, June 3

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Friday, June 4

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, corn on cob, fruit and milk

Monday, June 7

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, green peas, Fritos, fruit and milk

Tuesday, June 8

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad w/ tortilla chips & cheese, pinto beans, lettuce/tomato/salsa, fruit and milk

Wednesday, June 9

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, celery sticks w/ ranch, whole-grain roll, fruit and milk

Thursday, June 10

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, green beans, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Friday, June 11

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Monday, June 14

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk

Tuesday, June 15

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, fruit and milk

Wednesday, June 16

Breakfast: Mini-cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk

Thursday, June 17

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Friday, June 18

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, green peas, Fritos, fruit and milk

Monday, June 21

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Beef taco, lettuce/tomato, cheese, pinto beans, fruit and milk

Tuesday, June 22

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, oven baked fries, baby carrots w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Wednesday, June 23

Breakfast: Cereal Bowl, Cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese ravioli w/ sauce, green beans, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Thursday, June 24

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, seasoned corn, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Friday, June 25

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, green peas, fruit and milk

Monday, June 28

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Turkey & cheese sub, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk

Tuesday, June 29

Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, fruit and milk

Wednesday, June 30

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk

More News

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

Pick up or stay to eat

Serving times:

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 1-Aug. 6

Hot lunch & next day breakfast

Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger