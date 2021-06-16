Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 24

Thursday, June 17, 1971

Four- or five-year-old boys and girls may be entered by their parents in the Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot competition at the 21st annual Pea Ridge Community Fair, according to Mrs. John Knox, with Beta Alpha.

The Garfield Church of Christ suffered damages at the hands of vandals sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday morning. Large rocks were reported hurled through the storm door at the front of the church.

Meeting in monthly session Thursday, the Pea Ridge City Council instructed Water Department superintendent Charles Hardy to get bids on boring under the highways for the new water lines.

The first contestants to enter the Miss Pea Ridge competition were Miss Cathy Knapp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Knapp, and Miss Debra Morgan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Morgan.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 24

Wednesday, June 17, 1981

Miss Pea Ridge Pageant candidates were Jennifer Denise Cram, Dana Lynn Galyen, Donna Kay Hanner, Kimberly Jean Knox, Anna Lynneth Krueger, Deborah Elaine McCool, Edra Kay Miller, Angela Darlene Spielman and Michelle Gay Tyler

Two members of the Park Commission, Bob Harp and Earle Jines, accepted a $625 check from Shelby Knapp with Beta Alpha for the park pavilion.

Three young men riding in their pickup on county road 862 a half mile east of Garfield Saturday discovered the decomposed remains of a human body and called the Sheriff's Office.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 24

Thursday, June 13, 1991

The Pea Ridge community will reach out to help one of its own in an effort to raise money for a bone marrow transplant for little Matthew Henson. The 7-year-old son of Billy and Vickie Henson was born with black fantail diamond syndrome, a rare ailment that prevents the bone marrow from producing red blood cells. Matthew's 9-year-old sister, Heather, will be the donor.

Residents of Pea Ridge and nearby housing developments will soon learn what their new street addresses will be as the establishment of an orderly residential and business street address system was mandated by the 9-1-1 emergency services projects approved by the voters a couple of years ago.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 24

Wednesday, June 13, 2001

Pea Ridge schools will be sporting a lot of new faces next year. The School Board hired 14 new teachers and staff at its meeting Monday. In addition to 11 teachers, the board also employed a new school nurse, district-wide speech therapist and receptionist for the superintendent's office.

The Pea Ridge City Council will hear updates on the Sugar Creek Road bridge and waste water treatment plant repair projects at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

Minta Vanzandt Messer and Jimmie Wood helped compile a display of memorabilia for a multi-class reunion held last weekend. Former members of the Pea Ridge High School classes of 1951, 1052, 1053 and 1954 gathered for the reunion.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 24

Wednesday, June 15, 2011

Persistence paid off for Ted Slaughter who was granted approval for an impound car lot at 624 Slack St. by the Planning Commission at the regular meeting Tuesday, June 7.

Two women survived a wreck Tuesday, June 7, above Tick Hollow on U.S. Highway 62 in the same spot where another woman was killed in a one-vehicle wreck just a month ago.

Spring storms have kept the Pea Ridge Street Department busy this year, but Street Dept. superintendent Larry Majors believes his department is holding up well. He has five employees.

Ending the fiscal year with a projected $1.6 million, school superintendent Mike Van Dyke told School Board members he hopes to move $1 million into the building fund.