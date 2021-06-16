Orange Sangria

Recipe from the kitchen of Angela Nuno

Recipes to Remember

2 ½ c. sparkling apple cider

1 c. cranberry juice

1 c. diet lemon-line soda

1 c. orange juice

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 small orange, peeled and thinly sliced

1 small apple, cored and thinly sliced

In large pitcher, combine all ingredients. Mix well and serve over ice.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]