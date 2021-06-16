Pea Ridge Times obituaries for June 16, 2021

Heather Michelle Hufford

Heather Michelle Hufford 43, of Gravette, Ark., died June 8, 2021. She was born June 9, 1977, in Fayetteville, Ark., to James Stephen Hufford and Stephany Kae Johnsen Hufford.

She was an animal lover, enjoyed traveling, floating, camping, music and spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker and a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rogers.

Survivors are her mother, Stephany Johnsen (Phil Bounds) of Pineville, Mo.; father, Steve Hufford of Sulphur Springs; sons, Tristen Hufford-Shaw of Fayetteville and Braydon Hufford of Gravette; daughters, Hannah Fox of Sulphur Springs and Saidie Moydell of Gravette; one brother, Matthew Hufford (Allie DeMarea) of Bentonville; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rogers.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jakob 'Opa' Layher

Jakob "Opa" Layher, 87, of Pea Ridge, died June 4 in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born April 8, 1934, in Valea Neagra Romania to Gotthilf Layher and Friederika Gebhardt Layher.

He was the owner of Quality Cabinets since 1980 and retired after 14 years. He enjoyed visiting with people and loved working on small engines and model trains.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gertrude Layher; one brother, Karl Layher; and one sister, Maria Hoffmann.

Survivors are three daughters, Maria Bean (David) of Bella Vista, Sonya Bookout and late husband Glen of Pea Ridge and Lore Layher of Centerton; six grandchildren, Chris Bean (Jennifer), Justin Ford, Jason Bean (Ashley), Lindsey Bobo (Kelsey), Brandon Layher and Kyleigh Robles (Benji); 13 great-grandchildren; brother Bert Layher of Winnipeg, Manitoba; and sisters, Vicky Schmidt, Pauline Sommerfeld (Richard) all of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Cremation arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.