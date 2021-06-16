Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, May 28

3:17 p.m. Police were dispatched to Oak View Self Storage, Slack Street, for a report of breaking or entering. Several storage units were found to have broken locks. Video showed suspects and the vehicle. No tenants reported any items missing.

Saturday, May 29

10:12 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Patton Street for a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christy Lynn Myers, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, June 7

11:13 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on It'll Do Road for a fraud report in connection with the complainant sending money for a deposit to purchase a dog, then the seller refusing to meet or return the deposit. According to the police report, the incident is a "popular scam."

Tuesday, June 8

1:30 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Malissa Maxwell, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:01 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Clark Street for a verbal disturbance that became a medic call in reference to a male reportedly stabbing himself in the leg with a knife, then slipping and falling on the blood. The male was transported to the hospital by the ambulance.

Wednesday, June 9

8:24 a.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market for a theft report. As a result of the investigation, police cited Amy Wall, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft of property and issued a criminal trespass warning to her.