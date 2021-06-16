Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report June 16, 2021 at 9:18 a.m.

May 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^8^5^35

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^1^11

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^22^15^87

Alarm^13^9^24

Animal bite^8^3^16

Animal call^21^37^107

Assault/ battery^4^1^10

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^0^9

Breaking or entering^3^1^10

Burglary^1^2^26

Business check^0^1^2

Civil call^12^5^35

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2

Criminal mischief^3^7^22

Death investigation^1^1^4

Disturbance^14^8^66

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^3^3

Extra patrol^272^169^717

Follow up^24^24^143

Fraud/ forgery^10^6^33

Gun shots^1^0^6

Harassment/ harassing communications^1^0^1

Informational^46^44^187

Investigation^0^1^4

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^6^7^22

Missing person adult^1^1^2

Missing person juvenile^3^6^13

Motorist assist^1^3^14

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^2

MVC w/injury^1^0^16

MVC wo/injury^15^7^56

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^5^1^11

Other^5^0^10

Overdose^0^1^2

Prowler^1^2^4

Public assist^10^5^37

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^1^7

Reckless driver^11^8^54

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^3^4^12

Sex offender investigation^3^0^5

Stolen vehicle^0^1^5

Suspicious circumstance^16^15^72

Theft^6^5^25

Threats^10^6^41

Traffic stop^268^270^1,201

Trespassing^4^4^17

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^5

Unlock^0^0^6

Warrant service/felony^4^2^10

Warrant service/misdemeanor^48^70^266

Welfare check^19^9^80

Total^907^771^2,783

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests^14^71

Warnings^1^10

Warrant arrests^48^266

City ordinance^4^26

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations^44^216

Warnings^218^969

Verbal^0^0

City ordinance^6^16

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests^8^26

Warrant arrests^4^10

Agency Assists^24^67

New Cases^128^601

Traffic Stops^268^1,201

Total mileage^14,620^69,650

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

