Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

May 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^8^5^35
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^1^11
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^22^15^87
Alarm^13^9^24
Animal bite^8^3^16
Animal call^21^37^107
Assault/ battery^4^1^10
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^0^9
Breaking or entering^3^1^10
Burglary^1^2^26
Business check^0^1^2
Civil call^12^5^35
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2
Criminal mischief^3^7^22
Death investigation^1^1^4
Disturbance^14^8^66
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^3^3
Extra patrol^272^169^717
Follow up^24^24^143
Fraud/ forgery^10^6^33
Gun shots^1^0^6
Harassment/ harassing communications^1^0^1
Informational^46^44^187
Investigation^0^1^4
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^6^7^22
Missing person adult^1^1^2
Missing person juvenile^3^6^13
Motorist assist^1^3^14
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^2
MVC w/injury^1^0^16
MVC wo/injury^15^7^56
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^5^1^11
Other^5^0^10
Overdose^0^1^2
Prowler^1^2^4
Public assist^10^5^37
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^1^7
Reckless driver^11^8^54
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^3^4^12
Sex offender investigation^3^0^5
Stolen vehicle^0^1^5
Suspicious circumstance^16^15^72
Theft^6^5^25
Threats^10^6^41
Traffic stop^268^270^1,201
Trespassing^4^4^17
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^5
Unlock^0^0^6
Warrant service/felony^4^2^10
Warrant service/misdemeanor^48^70^266
Welfare check^19^9^80
Total^907^771^2,783
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests^14^71
Warnings^1^10
Warrant arrests^48^266
City ordinance^4^26
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations^44^216
Warnings^218^969
Verbal^0^0
City ordinance^6^16
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests^8^26
Warrant arrests^4^10
Agency Assists^24^67
New Cases^128^601
Traffic Stops^268^1,201
Total mileage^14,620^69,650