New school positions funded by ESSER

Numerous staff positions have been added to schools thanks, in part, to Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

Superintendent Keith Martin told School Board members the district will receive $2.6 million and have three years to spend the money.

"We are looking at funding positions to meet the social, emotional health of kids," Martin said.

"It's been a rough year with behaviors for our teachers," he said, explaining that many children had problems with the restrictions imposed by government regulations as a response to covid-19.

"This is about getting kids caught up, helping with behavioral needs," he said, explaining that by the time some children return to in-class instruction, it will have been 18 months since they'd been in a classroom. "This will allow us to provide more support."

After discussion, board members approved creating seven new positions including an assistant principal/instructional facilitator at the Primary School. Other new positions include coordinator for student services, an MTSS Tier 3 specialist, a social worker for secondary support, a district college and career counselor and two ALE (alternative learning) teachers for primary and intermediate grades.

The board:

• Accepted resignations of Lisa Cecil, school psychology specialist; Joe Stewart, art teacher; Teresa Bradford, medical teacher; Karella Kordsmeier, English teacher; Tracy Hager, K-2 principal; Becky Holtz, SEC teacher; and Debra Klotz, teacher;

• Accepted resignations of classified personnel Sandra Wellesley, Kaylen Marquez and Brenda David;

• Hired Max Hotelling, junior high social studies, football coach replacing Jeff Williams; Bryan Rooney, high school science/assistant girls basketball replacing Reed Smith; Kory Loftis, speech language pathologist; Amanda Cruikshank, junior high English Language; Julie West, fifth-grade math; and Hannah Bullard, seventh-grade ELA;

• Hired Candy Herren as an aide for the Primary School;

• Approved position changes for Malinda Stewart to student academic coach, Crystal Marquez to instructional facilitator and Kasey Schooley as 12th-grade CCR teacher; and

• Transferred Alyssa Taylor from 1:1 aide to instructional aide (SPED).

At a special School Board meeting Thursday, June 3, the board accepted the resignations of Jordan Thielemier, teacher, PRIS; Morganne Ritter, teacher, PRPS; Allison Wilkins, teacher, PRPS, teacher; and James Rappe, assistant principal, PRHS; as well as classified personnel, Josh Lovett, aide, PRMS.

The board approved hiring Brittani Holdsworth, district, school psychology specialist, replacing Lisa Cecil; Kristen Apple, PRIS, third-grade math, growth; Ashley Wishon, JHS/HS, agriculture teacher, Perry mason; Shelly Swilley, Middle School, teacher, growth; Alyson Cawley, PRMS teacher, growth; Madison Mullin, PRMS, classroom teacher, virtual change; Haley Hotelling, PRIS, literacy teacher, replacing Jordan Thielemier; Dan Childress, PRHS, CCR teacher/football coach, Brey Cook previous teaching; and Dustin Smith, PRPS, ALE/behavior classroom, new position; and classified personnel: Connie Guyll, transportation, bus driver, Brenda David; Keresa Cook, PRHS, food service, new position; Tina Shirley, district, custodian, new position; Stephanie Edens, Jr. High, instructional aide, not replaced 21-22SY; and Amy Guiadrone, Jr. High, instructional aide, ISS position;

Two position changes were approved. They were Hannah Black, PRIS, K-3 Virtual, enrollment need; and Ashtyn Mondy, PRMS, fifth-grade math teacher, to replace D. Boyd.

Board members also approved a 2.5% raise for superintendent Keith Martin to keep him current with other administrators who received bonus and step increases.