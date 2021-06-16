Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, June 8

Katie Arnold, 21, expired tags, guilty

Barbara L. Bateman, 37, defective equipment, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Larry R. Bierman, 41, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Sierra Monique Bobak, 27, theft of property, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Sarah Leilani Bonneville, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Gary E. Cannady, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Colby Gray Carlson, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Jonathan Denzil Cobb, 37, use of wireless telephone when driving, guilty

Gina L. Corbin, 51, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Scott Davies, 53, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Monty L. Dearing, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Bradley G. Deshields, 22, speeding, guilty

Dalton Allen Easley, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Julian Matthew Ellmgton, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Timothy Andrew Elsey, 25, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty

Kayla M. Everett, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Mistie J. Hance, 44, speeding, bond forfeit

Travis T. Jennings, 44, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Utah Davis Julius, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Erica M. Kiely, 40, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

James Michael Luttrell, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jasmine Esmeralda Merino, 22, expired tags, bond forfeit

Zachary A. Meroney, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

James Edmond Minardi, 66, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Timothy W. Nichols, 43, no proof liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Kaden Kendall Pope, 20, expired tags, guilty; speeding , guilty

Ubaldo Ramirez, 37, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Brian J. Ray, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Donald Eugene Reed, 55, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Victor H. Salinas-Martinez, 25, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Byron Keith Seale, 52, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Michael David Seay, 54, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Andrea Lachelle Skorupski, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

James Richard Spillman, 63, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Savannah Denee Spillman, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

McKenzie Stanley, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jennifer Vojdani-Selarz, 57, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Cody Alec Wells, 30, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, nol prossed

Aaron K. Weston, 40, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Cody Lee Winn, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty