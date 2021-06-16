Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, June 8
Katie Arnold, 21, expired tags, guilty
Barbara L. Bateman, 37, defective equipment, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Larry R. Bierman, 41, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Sierra Monique Bobak, 27, theft of property, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Sarah Leilani Bonneville, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Gary E. Cannady, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Colby Gray Carlson, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Jonathan Denzil Cobb, 37, use of wireless telephone when driving, guilty
Gina L. Corbin, 51, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Scott Davies, 53, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Monty L. Dearing, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Bradley G. Deshields, 22, speeding, guilty
Dalton Allen Easley, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Julian Matthew Ellmgton, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Timothy Andrew Elsey, 25, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty
Kayla M. Everett, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Mistie J. Hance, 44, speeding, bond forfeit
Travis T. Jennings, 44, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Utah Davis Julius, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Erica M. Kiely, 40, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
James Michael Luttrell, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jasmine Esmeralda Merino, 22, expired tags, bond forfeit
Zachary A. Meroney, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
James Edmond Minardi, 66, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Timothy W. Nichols, 43, no proof liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Kaden Kendall Pope, 20, expired tags, guilty; speeding , guilty
Ubaldo Ramirez, 37, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Brian J. Ray, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Donald Eugene Reed, 55, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Victor H. Salinas-Martinez, 25, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Byron Keith Seale, 52, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Michael David Seay, 54, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Andrea Lachelle Skorupski, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
James Richard Spillman, 63, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Savannah Denee Spillman, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
McKenzie Stanley, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jennifer Vojdani-Selarz, 57, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Cody Alec Wells, 30, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, nol prossed
Aaron K. Weston, 40, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Cody Lee Winn, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty