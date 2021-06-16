College news

UofA-Fort Smith
The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.
Students from the northeast Benton County area on the lists include:
Garfield:
• Michelle Mendoza
Pea Ridge:
• Elsaysha Ewald,
• Shae Gilbertson,
• *Dan Hu,
• Ashlyn Humphrey,
• *Austin Miller,
• Ciarra Ryan,
• Kailyn Shackelford,
• *Allison Whatley and
• *Brandon Whatley.