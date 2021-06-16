Sign in
College news

June 16, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

UofA-Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

Students from the northeast Benton County area on the lists include:

Garfield:

• Michelle Mendoza

Pea Ridge:

• Elsaysha Ewald,

• Shae Gilbertson,

• *Dan Hu,

• Ashlyn Humphrey,

• *Austin Miller,

• Ciarra Ryan,

• Kailyn Shackelford,

• *Allison Whatley and

• *Brandon Whatley.

