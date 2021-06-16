Benton County Jail

Monday, June 7

9:30 p.m. Nichlous Dean Wilkerson, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

Tuesday, June 8

4:48 a.m. Malissa Maxwell, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia

2:23 p.m. Kameron King, 24, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear

Wednesday, June 9

12:57 p.m. Ethan McDaniel, 23, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear; contempt of court

6:41 p.m. Jason Lee Hagar, 37, Garfield, by Rogers Police, distribution/possession or viewing sexual explicit child material

Thursday, June 10

5:32 p.m. Tanner Cramer, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

Saturday, June 12

3:18 a.m. Cody Edwards, 28, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; two counts possession of controlled substance Sch. 6; drive or move vehicle without registration; sodomy

11:22 p.m. Jordan Vierra, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Sunday, June 13

4:22 a.m. Sarah Kristine Young, 30, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding more than 15 miles per hour over limit; possession of open container containing acohol in a motor vehicle; failure to stop or yield; violation of omnibus DWI Act; resisting officer

8:02 a.m. Wynand Johannes Heyns Jr., 25, Garfield, by Rogers Police, two theft by receiving; failure to apper from Benton County

12:40 p.m. Tony Millar, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance

7:28 p.m. Chantal Phillips, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation