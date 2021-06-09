Shiloh Museum events

Virtual History Camp for Kids

Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's virtual online summer camps for children. The theme is "Art in the Trades," with a focus on artistic expression in occupations such as weaving, sewing, pottery, sculpting, woodworking, architecture, writing, painting, and photography. The life and work of historic Ozark tradespeople as well as members of modern-day Latinx and Marshallese communities will be explored.

Camp 1, for ages 7 to 10, takes place June 21-25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Camp 2, for ages 11 to 14 is July 19-23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The camps are free of charge, but in order to receive a box of craft supplies, campers must be preregistered by June 4 for Camp 1 and by July 2 for Camp 2.

For more information or to register, visit the "History Camp" page on the Shiloh Museum's website at shilohmuseum.org, call the museum at 479-750-8165, or email museum education manager Judy Costello at [email protected]

Art Exhibit

Soul of the Ozarks: Paintings by Madison Woods will be on view at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History during the month of June. Woods specializes in painting with pigments she makes from Ozark rocks, clay and bone. The exhibit is part of INTERFORM's ASSEMBLY, a month-long series of art installations throughout downtown Springdale.

The Shiloh Museum is located at 118 W. Johnson Avenue in downtown Springdale. Current hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

Paint with Rocks

Drop in and watch artist Madison Woods as she uses her own Ozark-made pigments to paint scenes inspired by historic buildings and natural surroundings at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Museum staff and volunteers will demonstrate the techniques Madison uses to make paint from rocks. Visitors will receive supplies to create their own watercolor art. Masks and social distancing are required for participation.

The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday Series for families.

Ozark Play Parties

Dr. Alan Spurgeon, professor emeritus of music at the University of Mississippi and author of "Waltz the Hall: The American Play Party" will discuss the history of Ozark play parties in Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at noon Wednesday, June 16. Play parties were social gatherings popular in frontier and rural areas from the mid-1800s to the 1940s.

According to Dr. Spurgeon, "The play party grew out of the desire of young people to dance in spite of restrictions against dancing by religious groups." Songs were sung by participants as they played "singing games" similar to square dancing. However, the activity was never called dancing, musical instruments were never used, and close contact among participants (such as the popular square dance maneuver of swinging your partner by the waist) was not allowed.

Space for the Zoom program is limited; registration is required. To register or for more information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at http://www.shilohmuseum.org/ or call 750-8165.

