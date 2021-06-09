Saturday events slated

Pancake breakfast held

The free pancake breakfast at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian, temporarily suspended because of covid-19 restrictions, has resumed.

"We will start serving the second Saturday now and hope that with people responding, we will return to the second and fourth Saturdays each month," said Ron Mullikin.

Pancakes, including chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month beginning this Saturday, June 12, at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St.

Second Saturdays fun continues

Second Saturdays began again after a year's hiatus due to covid-19 restrictions.

The events began in 2019, were put on hold for 2020, and began again on April 10.

The band scheduled for Saturday, June 12, is Overworked and Underpaid.

Vendor booths offering a myriad of products, including leather products, bakery goods, boutique items and natural health products, will open beginning at 5 p.m.

NEBCO demonstration held

GARFIELD -- Members of the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department will demonstrate various techniques and skills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Station No. 1, 14639 S. Wimpy Jones Rd., Garfield.

There is no fee. The even is open to the public. A hot dog lunch will be provided. Children are welcome. There will be prize bags for all children present.

The schedule includes 10 a.m. vehicle orientation; 11 a.m. auto extrication; noon PPE & airpack demonstration; and 1 p.m. engine and tender operations.