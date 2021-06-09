Sales tax on agenda

City officials are expected to consider three ordinances that, if passed, may bring more revenue into the city coffers for fire, police, streets and parks departments.

An ordinance calling for the levy of a one-cent city sales and use tax is on the agenda for the Tuesday, June 15, City Council meeting. An ordinance calling for a special election requesting the sales tax and an ordinance requesting a special election for issuing bonds are also on this month's agenda.

There are three ordinances on the agenda to rezone properties. Each rezone request coming before the City Council was approved by the Planning Commission at its meeting Tuesday, June 1. They are property on It'll Do Road owned by Barry and Mechel Wall from A-1 to R-1; and two properties on the southeast corner of Pickens and Weston streets owned by Dixieland Renovations from R-1 to R-2.

Two final plats will be considered. They are for Marylin's Orchard subdivision and Arlington Phase I subdivision. Both were approved by the Planning Commission.

Other items on this month's agenda include:

• Resolution 465, agreement for animal control services;

• Appoint director and alternate to Benton/Washington County Rural Water Authority Board;

• Resolution 466, agreement for School Resource Officer contract; and

• Audit update requirement.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the court room at City Hall.