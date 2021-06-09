Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 23

Thursday, June 10, 1971

The upcoming Pea Ridge Community Fair is scheduled for July 7-10, according to the Beta Alpha Chapter of the ESA Sorority, sponsors of this year's annual fair. Four categories of exhibits -- baked goods, clothing handwork and canned goods _ will be judged.

The Rev. Jerry Yarbough has been named as the new pastor of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. He replaces the Rev. Carroll Rentfro, who has been the student pastor here for the past year.

The newly elected officials of the recently incorporated town of Little Flock too their oaths of office Tuesday. Acting as master of ceremonies was the city attorney, Eugene Coffelt of Bentonville.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 23

Wednesday, June 10, 1981

The Pea Ridge Dental Clinic, newest business in the community, is open and serving people of the area. Dentists Dr. Robert Matlock and Dr. Barry Scott welcome everyone to visit their new facility Saturday morning.

Protests from residents of a "county" road north and west of Pea Ridge have brought a response from County Judge A.E. Norwood. the residents asked that County Road 334 be repaired and called for a comparison between the use of their road and Patterson Road which is currently being worked on. Norwood said the roads have never been dedicated to the county and have no right-of-way.

The Pea Ridge Park Commission called for a special meeting to write the specifications to be able to solicit bids for the construction of a pavilion at the City Park. There is currently $4,550 available with only $1,350 more required, according to commission chairman Bob Harp.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 23

Thursday, June 6, 1991

The Pea Ridge High School 1990-1991 senior class graduated 42 students Friday night in the school gymnasium. The valedictorian was Joan Wolgamott. Class president was Doug Blevins.

The president of the Pea Ridge School Parent-Teacher Organization said more parents need to be involved in the organization, according to president Beth Bryant.

Fifteen students from Pea Ridge Junior High were among recipients of AAIM media festival awards.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 23

Wednesday, June 6, 2001

Edsel Ford, Arkansas poet, immortalized the Brightwater Methodist Church in his poem "The Church at Sunday Creek." Nearly 120 years old, the Brightwater Church still remains, with its steeple, despite storms and fire that created the need for new buildings. It even crossed the road.

The Pea Ridge School Board will consider salary increases for certified and classified personnel Monday.

Ever since T.J. Rogers firs stepped onto a baseball diamond during Little League, he has expected to win. And winning is just what the former Pea Ridge Blackhawk has been doing as one of the region's top baseball players for the past several years. He was voted the 2001 Benton County High School Baseball Player of the Year by the sports staff of The Benton County Daily Record.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 23

Wednesday, June 8, 2011

Educator Dr. Roland Smith i coming out of retirement one more time. Smith was unanimously approved as the interim superintendent of schools at a special School Board meeting Thursday.

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission met Tuesday with only one item on the agenda -- to consider an impound/car lot at 624 W. Slack St., by Ted Slaughter.

Site work for the Intermediate School will begin immediately, according to school superintendent Mike Van Dyke and architect Steve Elliott. Elliott said he failed to get the site plans to the city but had later met with city officials.

One year and 416 ambulance runs later, residents of the Northeast Benton County Emergency Services District are supportive of their new advanced life support ambulance service begun June 1, 2010.