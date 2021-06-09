Pea Ridge Times obituaries for June 9, 2021

Beth Darlene Brandt

Beth Darlene Brandt, 95, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died May 30, 2021, in Rogers Health and Rehab. She was born Feb. 8, 1926, in Crook, Colo., to Daniel Brandt and Mary Barbara Louderback Brandt.

She enjoyed shopping, sewing, traveling and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, R.D. Ivy; her siblings, Tabor Brandt, Merle Brandt, Toby Brandt, Truman Brandt, Nellie Anderson, Eva Sautner and Barbara Motes.

Survivors are her children, Robin Ivy and wife, Joyce of Pea Ridge, Ark., Patty Inman of Ft. Smith, Ark., Earlene Ivy of Seligman, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Barber Cemetery in Peetz, Colo.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gary Wayne O'Dell

Gary Wayne O'Dell, 77, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, June 3, 2021, in the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born April 22, 1944, in Rogers, Ark., to Tom and Berniece Givens O'Dell.

He was a lifelong resident of Pea Ridge and a long time employee of the Harris Baking Company where he retired. He enjoyed westerns, antique cars and NCIS. He loved the outdoors and watching his grandson, Tyler, play baseball.

Survivors are his wife, Linda O'Dell; daughters Sheila Tillman and husband, Roger, and Tina Lancaster, all of Pea Ridge; son, Josh O'Dell and wife, Brandy (children Madi and Dylan Knight) of Garfield; three grandchildren, Whitney Lancaster, Cameron Lancaster (wife Jessica) and Tyler O'Dell; and four great-grandchildren, Ireland, Adelaine, Falyn and Kasen.

There is no visitation planned.

Service is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Banks/Arnold Cemetery, 16792 Patton Rd Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Shane Douglas Roberts

Shane Douglas Roberts, 25, of Garfield, Ark., died June 1, 2021, in his home. He was born June 23, 1995, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Curtis Alan Roberts and Cassanora Rose Garris.

He was the service manager for the Pea Ridge Neighborhood Market for three years. He enjoyed art, crocheting, fishing and giving his family and friends a hard time.

Survivors are his father, Curtis Roberts of Garfield; his mother, Cassandra Kelly (John) of Gravette; and siblings, Shaun Thomasson (Tyler) of Fayetteville, Johnny Kelly of Gravette, Catherynne Ortman (Blake) of Gravette and Robin Kelly of Gravette.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 7, in the funeral home.

Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Ruddick Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.