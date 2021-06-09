Pea Ridge summer food service program menu

Monday, June 14
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk
Tuesday, June 15
Breakfast: whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, fruit and milk
Wednesday, June 16
Breakfast: mini-cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk
Thursday, June 17
Breakfast: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Friday, June 18
Breakfast: apple fruedel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, green peas, Fritos, fruit and milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
Pick up or stay to eat
Serving times:
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
June 1-Aug. 6
Hot lunch & next day breakfast
Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger