Pea Ridge summer food service program menu

Monday, June 14

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, steamed broccoli, fruit and milk

Tuesday, June 15

Breakfast: whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, fruit and milk

Wednesday, June 16

Breakfast: mini-cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, potato wedges, fruit and milk

Thursday, June 17

Breakfast: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Friday, June 18

Breakfast: apple fruedel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, green peas, Fritos, fruit and milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

Pick up or stay to eat

Serving times:

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 1-Aug. 6

Hot lunch & next day breakfast

Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger