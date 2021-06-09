Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, May 18

3:52 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, cited James Michael Luttrell, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI.

Thursday, May 20

3:02 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Pickens Road in connection to a report of harassment involving harassing text messages. The recipient of the messages was advised to text the sender not to contact her any more.

11:53 p.m. Police were asked to assist Bentonville Police with locating Tony Millar, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with a domestic battery from the previous evening. He was located at a residence on North Arkansas Highway 94 and arrested then turned over to Bentonville Police.

Monday, May 24

12:04 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on King Lane in reference to a 911 hang-up call and possible disturbance. As part of the investigation, police searched for a male suspect who had fled from the scene and found him in a dumpster at a residence on Hoffman Street. Police arrested Kendall R. Shelley, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery, two counts third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, second degree criminal mischief and violation of a no contact order as well as a warrant; and Samantha Jo Cotton, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with hindering apprehension.

Tuesday, May 25

1:57 p.m. Police cited Leslie Peterson, 44, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Bentonville.

Friday, May 28

5:48 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Mary Phelps Drive in connection with a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police determined the disturbance had not been physical; no arrests were made.

9:01 p.m. A resident of Humphrey Street reported here son lost his air pods in the city park. She reported her GPS was locating the airpods near Greenwood Cove. Police did not find the air pods.

11:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Farrell Street in reference to a brown and white Pit bull mix dog found at the residence. Police asked the complainant to take the dog to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. About 12:30 a.m., police reported two males went to the police station asking about the dog. Police told them they could get the dog the following morning. On Saturday, police met a 17-year-old male at the vet clinic and cited him for animal regulations.

Saturday, May 29

12:20 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Byron K. Seale, 52, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended license and a Rogers warrant. Seale was released to Rogers Police.

6:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McRae Lane in reference to a criminal mischief in connection with a lock removed from the barn door.