Northwest Arkansas outdoor briefs

No fishing license required

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas begins at noon Friday, June 11, and runs through Sunday, June 13. No fishing license nor trout permit is required of residents or nonresidents to fish during free fishing weekend.

Free fishing weekend in Missouri and Oklahoma is Saturday and Sunday.

Program covers traditional bows

Archery enthusiasts have an opportunity to learn about the more traditional forms of the sport through a Missouri Department of Conservation online program about longbows and recurve bows.

The presentation will explore the most common kinds of traditional bows and the differences between them.

The program is free, but advance online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zr2. This is a virtual event through WebEx. Participants will receive an email with the link approximately 24 hours prior to the program. Please check junk mail and spam folders if you do not receive the invitation.

Hatchery hosts derby anglers

Staff at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery, 977 W. Fish Hatchery Road, in Centerton will hold a free fishing derby from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12.

Preregistration is required this year and space is limited because of virus issues. Register for the derby at www.agfc.com. The event is geared toward young anglers who must be accompanied by an adult. Adults will be allowed to fish beside their children this year. Anglers must bring their own tackle and bait.

A pond at the hatchery will be stocked with channel catfish. Each person will be allowed to keep three catfish.

Park sets fishing derby

A free fishing derby at Lake Fort Smith State Park is set for Saturday, June 12, in conjunction with Arkansas free fishing weekend. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the marina. Youths 15 and under are eligible.

Adults can rent boats to take youths fishing. Rentals are first come, first served. Bait and lures are available for purchase at the marina. Park and state fishing regulations will be observed.

For details call the visitor center, 479-369-2469.

Celebration marks opening

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a celebration Saturday to mark six months that the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center has been open in Springdale.

The event will feature nature activities, exhibits and vendor booths. Groups interested in engaging the public by setting up an exhibit or booth should contact Schelly Corry, the center's director, at [email protected]

Bike rides, programs part of series

The Fayetteville Adventure Series features group bicycle rides and educational events for exploring the Ozarks outdoors.

Bike rides will be held the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. Most rides will be 15 to 20 miles long with 1,000 to 1,500 feet of elevation gain and on various surfaces. Cost is $30. All rides begin and end at the Experience Fayetteville visitor center on the downtown square.

Educational events will be at the Bearded Goat apparel shop, 15 S. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. Educational topics will be diverse, from mountaineering to bird watching to reading topographic maps.

For more information on the series, visit 37northexpeditions.com.

Big bass event reset

Beaver Lake Big Bass Bonanza, originally set for Sunday, has been rescheduled for fall. Beaver Watershed Alliance hosts the event and will announce the new date.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to [email protected]